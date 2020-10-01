Can you spell integrity? Joe Ibarra can.
It is part of his moral code, along with his impeccable character. This makes Joe qualified to be our next sheriff of Shiawassee County.
Joe is a strong family man who puts family and community ahead of self. Joe has gone out of his way to help people. He even drove our car to Florida for us so we could fly down.
He is the best man for the job of sheriff and will do everything in his power to do the job with integrity. We welcome everyone to vote for Joe Ibarra in the November election.
Dr. James and Barbara Greve
Owosso
