I am a preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ. I must say I was disappointed in our community leaders as they promoted Oktoberfest in Owosso by promoting the drinking of alcoholic beverages.
Even our state representative, Ben Frederick, tapped the keg with his picture prominently shown in this newspaper.
How much better it might have been if our community leaders and public officials had promoted a family fun Oktoberfest weekend — alcohol free — with all kinds of great activities for the whole family.
Maybe someone can rethink this for next year.
Terry Strickler
Owosso
(1) comment
Perhaps your church could host an alcohol-free similar event. Oktoberfest and beer go together, has for over 200 years.
