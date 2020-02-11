There comes a time when we all have to stand up and resist a tyrant. Congress refused to act.
President Donald Trump is now feeling free to act as a dictator. His treatment of the Vindman brothers violates whistleblower laws and the Constitution.
If the president is above the law, there is no law.
Tamara Sanders
Bancroft
