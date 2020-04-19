State Sen. Tom Barrett and State Rep. Ben Frederick,
This is follow-up to the letter I wrote you both two weeks ago, just before you and your colleagues courageously prevented Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from the outrageous 70-day, stay-at-home extension she wished to impose when the previous stay-at-home order expired in the middle of April.
Although the extension was shortened to the end of April, it included new, severely restrictive measures that not only invade our basic rights, but defy common sense. As the governor makes the rounds of the national morning talk shows either to defend these ludicrous policies or to posture for national office, we find ourselves once again less than two weeks away from another critical decision point.
As you decide how you’ll vote in this matter, please consider the following:
On May 1, we must re-open our economy. Indeed, our very livelihoods run a risk that those of us (and the medical experts say that will likely be 97.5 percent or more) who don’t die of coronavirus will suffer in ways we can’t imagine.
Our parents and grandparents suffered from 1929 to 1941 during the Great Depression when the unemployment rate peaked at 24.9 percent during that awful time in America’s history. But it took more than three years to get that high. As of today, April 17, the unemployment rate in Michigan is 25 percent. It took a month.
I was a banker here in Michigan for more than 30 years. I saw what bad economies and high unemployment do to families — not just fiscally, but physically and mentally. But the downturns I saw pale in comparison to what we are going to see here if we don’t get back on the right path.
So, let’s get open May 1, with step one of a well-thought-out plan that comes in baby steps, if necessary. Let those steps have a measured approach that respects the effects of this terrible virus, but at the same time, is not paralyzed by the fear of it.
Charles A. Robertson
Owosso
