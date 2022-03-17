After watching the Ukrainian president speak to Congress Wednesday and watching various news media broadcasts, I can’t help but voice my opinion on the Russian invasion.
First, our former president buddied right up to the Russian leader, along with the leaders of China and North Korea, too. Never before has the United States been “friends” with our known enemies. Second, many senators and congressman are speaking out against this very invasion, yet they stood behind a past president that allowed and put this whole plan into motion. Third, these same senators and congressmen that are now speaking out against this invasion are the exact same elected officials that called the first impeachment witnesses — Alexander Vindman, William Taylor, Marie Yovanovitch and Fiona Hill, along with many others — liars.
Every single one of those witnesses warned us of what was going to happen if Donald Trump was not stopped, yet only a very few of those same elected officials voted for the impeachment of Trump. They also did not want to hear from anyone. Every one of those elected officials that voted not to impeach Trump or even hear from more witnesses have the blood of every single Ukrainian person on their hands. The U.S. was warned of what the consequences would be if Trump was allowed to continue as president.
Shame on them. Now the truth and what every one of those liars said is unfolding in front of our very eyes.
Debbie Goschke
Owosso
