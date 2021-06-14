A front-page article in Saturday’s edition of The Argus-Press covered the issue of financial exploitation by unethical guardians and conservators. The Michigan Elder Abuse Task Force has introduced legislation to establish greater protections for vulnerable Michigan residents.
This specific form of organized crime is something I gradually became aware of as more than just isolated incidents in the news. The scale of this professional white-collar crime could be massive. It just may be the perfect crime.
Typically a lawyer, a primary care provider, and a home health direct care provider-manager collude to isolate a vulnerable person from their family and regular health care providers. They then proceed to siphon off their client/victim’s financial resources and sell the victim’s physical assets. The perpetrators cunningly circumvent all ethics, fiduciary duties, and duties of care that their professions require of them.
Everyone should familiarize themselves with how this type of scheme is executed. The way that these professional criminals carry out their crimes always appears to be legitimate practices on the surface. However, if you know what to look for, the underlying pattern that points to embezzlement and exploitation will begin to emerge.
Anyone can become temporarily or permanently disabled at any time. Don’t let an accident or a health crisis become your first introduction to this insidious crime.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
