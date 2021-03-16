This is a response to the March 14 anti-mask writer: I take exception to being accused of having a herd mentality. I am an independent thinker who happens to have a medical condition that makes it very hard for me to breathe while wearing a mask, but I do it out of respect for my fellow citizens.
I have been known to take my mask down in a store to use my inhaler so I can breathe. So please stop lumping everyone in one category until you know all the facts.
Frances Kidd
Perry
