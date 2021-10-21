According to an article in Wednesday’s Argus-Press, Caledonia Township blocked new solar developments. Those of us here in Hazelton Township were never given such an opportunity.
Before we knew it, there were several hundred acres being turned into solar farms. It took the initiative of a local businessman to post dozens of signs protesting the farms to alert residents of Hazelton Township. They were too late but the signs did stop further developments here.
As I pointed out in a previous letter, prior to the wind farms development, the public was given an opportunity to attend meetings to protest the development and the plans for wind farms in Shiawassee County were terminated. The public was given no such opportunity regarding solar farms.
One only has to take the drive south on M-13 to Juddville Road, continue south and drive west on Juddville Road to see the hundreds and hundreds of acres of excellent farmland forever blocked to crops. Our county has been blessed by being in the very fertile Saginaw Valley. Solar farms will slowly destroy this soil. New soil will take hundreds of years to rebuild.
One has to wonder how the soil under the solar cell panels will survive in years to come.
Citizens of Caledonia Township, thanks for standing up and defending at least a part of our beautiful county.
I wonder if people understand that it is an out of state (North Carolina) corporation that has come to destroy our land.
James Crawford
New Lothrop
