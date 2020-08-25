COVID-19 testing is a vital tool for our community in the fight against coronavirus disease and also plays a critical role in speeding our path to economic recovery. Fast, local, and free and accurate tests can help identify infected individuals who should self-isolate.
Since July, I have been on a quest to help get free COVID testing in Shiawassee county — before school opens.
After weeks of emails and phone calls with the CEO of Memorial Healthcare and Larry Johnson, director of our county health department, it seemed like Memorial had come through, as they announced a new drive-through location in Westown Owosso.
I promised to keep an eye out to find out if this new location would truly be offering free and fast testing for anyone — regardless of insurance or doctors’ notes or even symptoms. I just went through the process and here is what I found out:
First, the current drive-thru testing center by Memorial Healthcare is still not listed as a free testing location per the Michigan.gov/coronavirus site. This is vital because this state page is where most people end up on a Google search for testing sites.
While Memorial is saying you don’t need a doctor’s order, they say you will try to get one for you. This, I believe, is an attempt to billed to your insurance, if you have some.
If you have no insurance, it looks like you will need to supply a driver’s license so they can bill the state for reimbursement. I believe this is better than Sparrow Hospital’s drive-thru locations that say they have no on-site charge, but likely bill you $70 later if you don’t have insurance. I have started to see some comments on social media that people have gotten billed from Memorial as well, but I have not confirmed this.
When I visited the drive up, they required me to go online to register because I didn’t have an appointment. So, to be truthful, you will need to make an appointment — you just have to make it from your car on your cell phone in the line while at the drive-thru.
During this public health emergency, and until a cure or a vaccine becomes available, testing has a critical role in limiting the pandemic and containing further economic damage to our county. Let’s protect each other by offering no-barrier testing in Shiawassee County.
Andrea Kelly Garrison
Candidate, 85th State House District
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.