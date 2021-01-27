I would like to thank the staff of Memorial Healthcare for the wonderful job they are doing at the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.
I received my first injection recently and was very impressed by the planning that must have gone into the protocol practiced by all of the workers involved. I’m very grateful to have such a wonderful provider right here in Shiawassee County.
Lynne Porter
Durand
