Letter to the editor

To all Democratic union people, what do you think of President Joe Biden now?

With a stroke of a pen, he has eliminated thousands of union jobs, and there are more to come. I thought the Democratic Party was for the union people. I’ve been a Teamster trucker for 52 years and I’m glad I didn’t vote this clown into office. Clowns are supposed to be funny, but this one isn’t.

Gary Kiger

Owosso

Editor’s note: Kiger is referring to the cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline. TC Energy Corporation said about 1,000 people will lose jobs because of Biden’s executive order. An additional temporary 8,000 to 9,000 construction jobs won’t be filled. Once complete, the pipeline would have employed about 35 people full-time.

(1) comment

Pastor-Mike

Thank you editors, for once again reminding of us reality in the mist of opinions that lack reason.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.