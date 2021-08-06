From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Clarkson Big Band will pay tribute to Owosso musical legend Lyman Woodard (1942-2008) at the Shiawassee County Fair.
The twin towers of world music in the 1960s were Motown music from Detroit and the Beatles from Liverpool, England, and Owosso’s Woodard was one of the architects of the Motown sound.
He attended high school in St. Louis, Missouri, a world crossroads of rhythm and blues, and jazz. He attended the prestigious School For Contemporary Music in Toronto, where his mentors were Oscar Peterson and Ray Brown. What Babe Ruth and Willie Mays were to baseball, these two were to jazz.
Woodard moved to Detroit in the early ’60s, where he became musical director for Martha and the Vandellas, and was widely credited as being the Afro-Cuban jazz influence at Motown, collaborating on many recordings. Fats Domino, Chuck Berry and Little Richard were huge influences on Woodard.
Clarkson Big Band will be lighting up the Motown, Latin and soul landscape of music giant Woodard at the fair with a seven-piece band, the greatest group of musicians my wife Tess and I have ever assembled.
Ten years ago, Owosso’s now-assistant fair manager, Dawn Reha, recognized the Woodard-Martha and the Vandellas connection, and invited them to play at the Owosso Amphitheater. Between 3,000 and 4,000 spectators showed up.
Reha called and said, “I apologize but could we change your amphitheater date? We want you to open for Martha and the Vandellas.” I grew up in the Detroit area, five miles from the Fox Theater, where legends Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Martha and Marvine Gaye peformed the Motown Review. My parents played their music on our record player to awaken us for school each morning.
I recall nearly passing out at the invitation. Tess concurs. We’ve done four concerts with Martha now and when she returned to the Lansing area for a birthday concert, she insisted on dining at Lula’s, where she granted an interview to Sally York. The front-page Argus-Press article is hanging on the wall there.
Woodards’s musical world was an enormous influence on our musicians. Latin percussionist Pilo Velazquez trained in New York City in the 1970s, where Tito Puentes was the king of Latin-Afro-American jazz. Stevie Wonder called Velazquez for an audition, and sharing the stage with Little Richard was a lifelong memory for Pilo.
Rodney Page, our brilliant violinist, has toured the world musically. He grew up in the Detroit area, 8 Mile Road and Southfield. I was 8 Mile and Woodward, just 30 years apart. The concerts he’s played with Martha were a treasure to him and his two musician sons, whom she bounced on her knees.
Bill Fuller, the greatest guitar player we ever worked with in our 16 years in Texas and the Midwest, learned to play to the recordings of Chuck Berry, another Woodard favorite.
Saxophonist Bronnie Brown from Miami and formerly of the U.S. Air Force Jazz Band also played in legendary Michigan band Ritmo with Velazquez. He says: “The Lyman Woodard world was the world my entire career was built upon.”
Tess Clarkson is an amazing classical pianist as well as a vocalist and guitar player. She’s the heart of our band. She said, “Lyman’s soundtrack is the soundtrack of my youth. We’d put down the windows, drive down the road and sing ‘Dancing in the Street’ or ‘Heat Wave.’”
Kathy Ford on keyboards, fiddle and guitar is one of the most sought after Motown tribute artists in Michigan. She’ll sing Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools” and “Respect,” and Gladys Knight’s “Midnight Train to Georgia,” among others. And she’ll contribute mightily to some country and Cajun standards.
In 2008, Woodard died young, at 66, from emphysema and a hip fracture at Memorial Healthcare, where he was born.
Little did he know that his death would resonate in Michigan to accomplish that year perhaps the greatest public health legislation in Michigan history. Musicians in the 20th century often worked seven days a week in cigarette smoke. Our state representative in the Legislature, beloved Dr. Dick Ball, and his chief of staff, Charlie Keenan, wrote and submitted the legislation that Brenda Clack of Flint sponsored to end smoking in public places.
Keenan said: “I remember Lyman well. I visited him at his home on the Shiawassee River and he generously performed several times at the Lebowsky Center. Seeing his physical decline was a big factor in why we worked so hard creating a bipartisan consensus on that legislation.”
Keenan and his wife Linda and Dr. Ball’s wife Connie will be honored at our concert Saturday night at the fair. Lyman, and the Balls and Keenans, are all in the hall of fame of our musicians’ hearts.
Jack Clarkson
Laingsburg
