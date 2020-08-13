A while ago I had to get tested for COVID-19 and discovered there was no “free” test in our county. I had to drive to Swartz Creek in Genesee County to Rite-Aid.
Later, on my campaign blog and in an op-ed I wrote about the testing experience, the story left off with me calling the CEO of Memorial Healthcare to ask why weren’t they able to offer free testing for Shiawassee County and I was waiting for a callback.
The president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare, Brian Long, called me back the next day. He indicated that Memorial needed to cover its costs and that is why they were requiring a doctor’s note for reimbursement. I mentioned to him that I was meeting with Larry Johnson, director/health officer at the Shiawassee County Health Department, that afternoon and we agreed that if we came up with any ideas that Memorial could help with, to let him know.
Upon hearing of Long’s openness to partner, Larry decided he would check with Memorial Healthcare to see if they could offer the use of their lab’s quick 24-hour testing at another testing facility in Owosso. However, we were disappointed to find out Memorial’s labs were busy until October doing COVID-19 testing for Detroit.
Since then, I have been urgently working behind the scenes to help find a way to offer free, fast and local testing of COVID-19 in the county, and especially before school starts again. My job, as your future state representative, is to help identify the needs of our community and advocate to make your lives better and safer. We should have free community access for coronavirus testing in order to keep us all safe from the spread of the virus this fall.
So, after a month of calls, emails, and even some hospital and foundation board member outreach, I was relieved to learn this week from the county health department that Memorial Healthcare is now planning to launch a new drive-thru testing site (reconfiguring their foundation office) in Owosso in mid-August.
Will this new site be promoted as free testing on the Michigan.gov/coronavirus website? Will it offer you a test regardless of symptoms, insurance or doctor’s notes? Will the site also offer you a free antibody test? Will Memorial promise to use their lab’s fastest 24-hour turnaround for these tests? I’m hopeful, but keeping a watchful eye.
Andrea Kelly Garrison
Democratic candidate,
85th State House District
Owosso
