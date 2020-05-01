A bleach cocktail, really? That is what a recent letter writer gets from a non-medically trained person asking if something is possible?
Because that was all President Donald Trump did when he asked his disinfectant question. And then to make the ludicrous leap that he was advocating “injecting bleach?”
I defy anyone to show me where he said to do that. I think somebody has been reading too many British newspapers.
And then to launch into a pseudo-psychological dissertation on Trump’s ego? Seems like there is a letter writer who has his own ego issues. I don’t know what psychology degree he has, but perhaps it would be best used on his own affliction of Trump derangement syndrome. I, too, can make a psychological diagnosis on a person from a distance and whom I’ve never talked to.
I can’t wait until he turns that “high falutin’” psychological knowledge on the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. I’m sure he’ll have plenty to say about him.
Carl Stevens
Owosso
Editor’s note: A transcript of President Donald Trump’s comments includes the statement: “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”
I'm very impressed with the Argus press editor's decision to print the actual statement being discussed in this opinion piece. I hope to see more of that kind of thing on Partisan opinion letters from any side, when it's short enough to print. Thank you Argus-Press, again.
