Our Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war, and the decision to send our troops into harm’s way is one of the most important decisions we make as senators.
President Donald Trump’s erratic approach to foreign policy and impulsive decisions have made the risk of war with Iran more likely. Republicans and Democrats stood together today to affirm that if the president is going to put the lives of our troops on the line, he must first make a case to the American people that this is in our national security interests and that declaring war is the best choice. Our men and women serving our country deserve nothing less. All Americans deserve nothing less.
The bipartisan resolution does that while also making it very clear that our country can always defend itself from an imminent attack.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow
Michigan
Editor’s Note: Stabenow released the statement after the U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan War Powers Resolution to limit the president’s ability to use military force against Iran without congressional authorization.
