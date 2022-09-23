Do we want:
n A borderless country with an open invitation to the world, including sex and drug traffickers who have created the intolerable situation we have today? Can we afford an endless flood of illegals for whom we must provide food, education and medical care while many Americans are still in need?
n A country that is willingly — if not purposely — allowing itself to become increasingly dependent on its most fearsome enemy, China, and kowtowing to others bent on destroying it.
n A country so obsessed by climate change that it is willing to almost unilaterally bankrupt itself, while our enemies worsen the situation? And, while China and our own hypocritical promoters of a so-called “Green New Deal” financially enrich themselves, we see them creating greater carbon footprints than most of us with their private jets, multiple mansions and mega-yachts?
n A country that has allowed itself to become energy dependent before we have sufficient alternative sources that do not also ruin the environment, not to mention our natural beauty — this without any inkling of the feasibility and costs of all the required conversions?
n A country that has forfeited a booming economy and is now wallowing in inflation and a looming recession? A country that is deficit-spending trillions and printing almost worthless paper money to cover it — giving no heed to our burgeoning national debt?
n A country on the verge of anarchy with costly riots by Antifa, BLM and political radicals, without fear of intervention from a sympathizing government?
n A country that is permitting a pandemic of violent crime that is abetted by defunding the police, reducing their numbers and intimidating their actions? A country that tolerates the misbehavior and malfeasance of many prosecutors and judges who release prisoners, refuse to prosecute felons and promote corrupt sanctuary cities?
n A country with a failing education system that distorts American history (good and bad) and wastes precious class time on false narratives like critical race theory and the study of sexual perversion, while attacking caring parents as “domestic terrorists?” A country that permits destruction of historic statues and monuments and renames commemorative buildings as a means of eliminating social inequality?
n A country where sincere religion, especially Christianity, is too often openly attacked and defiled? A country that permits extermination of term pregnancies?
n A country that expects its taxpayers, most of whom never went to college, to repay student loans for folks who are probably making a better living than themselves — apparently including some who are sitting in Congress?
n A country that permits dececration of its flag and anthem as freedom of speech and the political weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice?
n A country that permits voting without legal photo ID and jeopardizes women’s sports by allowing biological males to compete with women?
I still cherish my America. It has never been perfect and never will be — mainly because it is inhabited by us humans who have always been the bane of this planet. I just naively pray things don’t worsen.
It is not my intent to offend anyone with these thoughts. I know there are many who are similarly dismayed, but unwisely claim to haven given up and no longer watch or read the news. Beware, a point of no return may be approaching.
Please believe, I do laud immigration that is leagal, fair and orderly. Immigrants like my grandparents have been the backbone of society from the beginning. I ask why we don’t enforce the immigration laws we have, or enact new ones?
I have genuine sympathy and empathy for the minority of fellow citizens who are unable to cope with their disappointemnt of their nature-given sexual identity, especially if they are mature enough to fully comprehend what gender is all about. I’m opposed to hunting for it among young children, especially during school hours and often without parental consent.
For the most part I have always had appreciation and support for teachers, but it disappoints me when they are misled by corrupt unions, who seem more caring of themselves than our kids.
I sincerely love Mother Earth and I worry about her future; I equally care about the lives of people living here now.
John Morovitz
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.