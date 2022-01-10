I would like to do a huge shout-out to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso. I would like to commend the staff that works there, especially the surgical staff and the third floor nurses and helpers.
Twice I had issues where I had to stay. The first was to have my prostate removed because of cancer and the second was recently to have a total left knee replacement. Both times the staff was wonderful. They took real good care of me. They made me very comfortable and pain free.
I would also like to do a huge shout out to the staff for their cafeteria. The food was amazing, especially the cherry cobbler. Everyone at Memorial Healthcare is excellent and they do their jobs very well. They are very professional and they deserve the five stars they received — if it was up to me they would have received 10 or more.
I would also like to do a shout-out to Dr. Palazeti’s staff. They are great; everyone is nice and professional — especially my sister, Debbie VanHorn, who works for him. I also want to commend to his physical therapy staff. I just want to say Memorial Healthcare is the greatest and I tell that to everyone I see. The staff that works in the Memorial Healthcare pharmacy also is the greatest.
David Linabury
Owosso
(1) comment
A++++++
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.