Before the beginning of time, there were no words; only thoughts. Is it possible to have ideas, thought constructs, and intellectual liberty, without depending on words to symbolize them? I say it is.
Long after the beginning of time, in a land far away from Owosso, it was written with man-made ink on flawed human paper: “In the beginning was the word, and the word was with him, and the word was him.”
Did you notice that “word” is not plural? “The word” is perfectly, divinely whole. All other words are by nature fragmented. If it were possible to add up all the words that comprise every human language, the sum of the parts would be no greater than any individual word.
Wholeness, oneness, harmony, love, joy, peace, and every other longing of the human spirit, can only be fragmented at best by words. In the worst case scenarios, the best of words can only further divide an already fragmented community.
There is a need to be at the cause of words, rather than at the effect. A creative person knows the power of words exceeds one’s ability to determine the trajectory of words, once they have been formulated in thought and then expressed. Thus, the moral civic life requires surrendering to a higher power, however you may conceptualize a power greater than your greatest abilities.
The inherent limitations of words should never be permitted to limit the goodness of the human spirit. New words should be created as often as new stirrings are felt within the soul, however you may conceive of the soul.
In the spirit of gratitude for the powerful harmonious intentions behind The Remedy Project — a civic dialogue experiment made possible by The Cook Family Foundation and Kari Krantz Selleck — I place my highest intentions in this project and proclaim that the time has come to invent a new word for gratitude.
Gratitude for a practical path to peace should be elevated above all that is mundane. Bless these pioneers of peace, and bless The Remedy Project.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
