I’m 97 years old, an Army Air Corps World War II veteran, a life member of DAV and a GM retiree (Local 652 in Lansing).
I spent two years as a committeeman. I’m proud of my union, but very disappointed in my union and GM — both let me down.
As far as I know, Chrysler and Ford are still very generous with Christmas bonuses for their retirees. GM retirees have had nothing since their bankruptcy — shame on them.
The new contract says nothing about retirees. My union and GM forgot all about us. All that’s left for us are prayers.
Charles McKnight
Owosso
