After I submitted a retraction letter that was requested of me by Pleasant View in regards to the removal of the chapel at the facility, I received a few text messages from the leader of Owosso Christian Singles.

He wrote: “I understand you wrote a letter to the editor regarding some things that the chaplain of Pleasant View shared at our small group meeting. I want you and everyone … to be aware that people pour out their hearts at times. These prayer meetings are to be held with respect and in confidence when individuals share personal concerns. Please respect them in the future.”

