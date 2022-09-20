After I submitted a retraction letter that was requested of me by Pleasant View in regards to the removal of the chapel at the facility, I received a few text messages from the leader of Owosso Christian Singles.
He wrote: “I understand you wrote a letter to the editor regarding some things that the chaplain of Pleasant View shared at our small group meeting. I want you and everyone … to be aware that people pour out their hearts at times. These prayer meetings are to be held with respect and in confidence when individuals share personal concerns. Please respect them in the future.”
I replied: “Think for a second, had the chaplain stated everything about the potential removal of the chapel from Pleasant View, had the chaplain also said that there was two rooms being set up for the chapel and the chapel was not being removed, I would have not given my opinion in any form … all of a sudden now there’s two rooms available for the chapel.”
I went on to say that no one in the prayer meeting said anything about what is said and done at the prayer meetings was to remain private. In my retraction letter, I wrote the truth as it was told to me and the other 10 people present at the prayer meeting. I stand with God 100% for remaining at Pleasant View, whether it took my opinion to be published or not. I will not walk on egg shells for fear of saying something wrong and someone gets upset or offended over it.
I had a visit with the leader of Owosso Christian Singles and a board member who came to my home Sept. 14. They both felt the need to come and discuss the whole situation about the prayer meeting. Because I practiced my First Amendment right, they decided that for the time being going forward, I was no longer allowed or welcomed at the prayer meetings.
So that’s the price of giving my opinion. I had planned on not going to any more meetings because of the non-authentic prayer request that was made. I will always give my opinion on many topics, whatever they may be. In today’s world and in the United States you are entitled to your opinion.
