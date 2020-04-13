As I pondered how to respond to Friday’s contributor (calling the COVID-19 pandemic a hoax, ridiculing our leaders as communists and heaping hatred on the most vulnerable — while minimizing the lives of the dead), my first emotion was anger — anger that he obviously sees and hears, yet cannot witness or listen.
But critiquing his letter certainly won’t alter his worldview nor adequately describe the pain and fear he is obviously incapable of grasping.
What I want to do is express my gratitude that our 166-year-old daily newspaper is defending the First Amendment by publishing all public opinions, allowing its readers to judge the validity of the content. The great strength of a free society is that falsehoods are ultimately defeated by truth and a wave of ignorance is finally lost in and sea of knowledge.
My wife and I are fortunate; our loved ones have not yet been stricken by what this writer calls “the flu.” Yet, only yesterday, we learned that some of Susan’s former colleagues at Durand Convalescent Center are now infected. Putting aside our fears for our own health, we are deeply concerned about those wonderful people. Perhaps the gentleman from Owosso truly believes this horror is either a hoax or merely an average way of dying. Perhaps he doesn’t care about the sacrifices of our health care professionals. However, it is for those of us who read — and think — to discard those ideas which fail to enhance our common humanity.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(1) comment
Awesome letter!!
