I wanted to write to address the value of prayer in the public square. In the United States of America and the state of Michigan, and indeed in Western civilization we see faith and religion play an important part in the public square.
When you think of prayer in the public square, you might think of prayers offered at a Kiwanis or Rotary meeting, the national prayer breakfast in Washington D.C., or petitions to God offered before official sessions at the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
Many of us were then surprised to see calls made at the Owosso City Council to remove prayer and the pledge of allegiance from the official proceedings of the council.
Proponents of such might indicate the importance of a wall of separation between church and state. Yet the United States is not like some other nations, that prohibit the public practice of various faiths. Indeed, the United States publicly values the influence of religion in society, while always allowing for free expression and freedom of religion. But we do not mandate hostility toward religion or attempt to exclude faith from the public square.
Faith and prayer have a place in public life. The United States has always viewed itself as “one nation under God.” Our currency makes mention of a Creator, when it indicates, “In God We Trust.” But we keep the expression of “God” open and generic to allow for various faith traditions to have a place in our society.
We value the reality that God is real and has guided the course of our state and our nation. To make public petition to such a Creator, public prayer, prior to public meetings is an American tradition that ought to be respected and embraced. Some seek to increasingly encourage a government hostility toward religion and faith, but we ought to always encourage respect and tolerance for public expressions of faith.
Lt. Justin Steckbauer
Owosso
