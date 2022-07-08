I really struggle to understand how those on the left can love what is happening in this country today. Every day I read messages that are written in the paper and think that it must be really tough to live in this country today.
I look back to November 2020 and can only be reminded how bad things were in this country. Gas was under $2 per gallon and we could go into the grocery store, find everything we needed and pay $30 to $40 less for the week’s supplies. When our total costs were for 2021 were added up, we found we had to spend an extra $5,500 more than in 2020. Now we’re really looking forward to 2022.
The real bright side is that we stay home more. We do read more books that remind us of all the bad things this country has done in the world.
When we buy our next automobile we will have to pay only an extra $25,000 to $35,000 for a new electric-mobile. When we drive to Chicago to see our granddaughter and family we will get to plan an overnight stay about half way there. The battery should be charged up by the following morning so we can make the rest of the trip.
Just one more big of good news at this time: the president’s truck drivers need to take more training to learn that leaving living beings in their trailers in 100-plus degree temperatures is not the greatest thing to do. Oh well, there were more where they came from.
I just saw a national poll that shows a whopping 10% of people in the good old USA think the country is headed in the right direction. I think this paper should verify if the people of this area agree.
Terry Holzhausen
Morrice
