We Woodhull Township residents support the reelection of Kay Nickols for Woodhull Township supervisor.
Kay has worked very hard for the township and has transparency for the position. She has been available to the taxpayers and led a board that has worked together to improve roads, has had new technology brought into the office, and has made improvements in the hall and annex.
Her leadership has preserved financial resources and she has written policies to bring responsible governance.
She currently serves on the Shiawassee County 911 Board and has served on other county boards, including the health board for 10 years, the zoning board of appeals for eight years and she was a county commissioner.
She is running as a Democrat, so remember you can split your ballot in November.
Sandy Winans
Tom Jelenek
Rick Betts
Maggie Galilei
Carol Maize
Judith Raymond
Pamela Wagner
Janis Carr
Woodhull Township
