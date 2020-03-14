We live in a time of intense disruption, a social surrealism surrendered of confidence and cohesion and unable to solve our severe problems.
COVID-19 is exquisite in mocking to death our failure to learn and look ahead. We have had several novel virus threats that have been met and mostly overcome over the last two decades. Then we let our guard down.
The crucial, truly vital question is: What do we value? Are we willing to spend to meet human need or are we more concerned about the cost to business?
One thing is sure: Challenge and change lie ahead. I think we will succeed, as we always have, on the traction provided by the churned up lives of the victims of our folly.
More than the electioneering of late, this nasty novel virus, described as the perfect killing machine targeting the elderly, will bring about health care as a human right.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
