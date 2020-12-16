The state of Michigan requires successful completion of an approved course in history and government for the social studies requirement to receive a high school diploma. Someone needs to check if U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, ever did this. If he did, he obviously does not understand it.
By signing a statement to invalidate the will of the people in a lawfully held election he has shown his opposition to our democracy and joined forces to overthrow our government. He doesn’t know what a democracy is.
He falsely claimed that Michigan conducted a fraudulent election. The election was officially certified by a bipartisan Board of State Canvassers, confirmed by the Electoral College and upheld by dozens of judicial challenges — including the U.S. Supreme Court. He has wrongfully defied everything done lawfully. He took an oath to affirm our Constitution, which recognizes his responsibility as a congressman to suppress insurrection and rebellion.
This is tantamount to never advocate for the overthrow of our government. He has presented no evidence to support any of his false claims.
With his behavior, is he asserting that his seat was also obtained fraudulently? Should those who didn’t vote for him follow his duplicitous behavior and demand the election be reversed with no justifiable evidence? If so, he needs to resign due to his traitorous action and enroll in a high school U.S. government course or its equivalent and pass the exams to learn what a democracy is.
There are over 85,000 public school teachers in Michigan. To obtain their teaching certificate they each needed to sign and affirm to uphold both the U.S. and state Constitutions and also be responsible to suppress insurrection and rebellion. Would Rep. Moolenaar be willing to sign such a statement?
In addition, he needs to publicly inform his constituents why he chose to sign on with the Texas attorney general’s ludicrous claim. Did he really think that by signing with other collaborators that they were going to politically pressure the U.S. Supreme Court to overthrow the will of the people?
If this was his motivation, then he is totally unfit to hold office in a constitutional republic.
Roger Elford
Owosso
