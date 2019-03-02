It seemed like such a straight-forward bill, a bill that would require that a baby born alive after a botched abortion must be afforded “the same degree” of care that would apply “to any other child born alive at the same gestational age,” including transportation to a hospital.
But the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (S. 311) was defeated in the U.S. Senate, falling short of the 60 votes it needed to move forward.
The logic of abortion demands we dehumanize our own children by suggesting that some lives are unworthy of life. It’s foolish to believe logic doesn’t ultimately extend to infanticide, and eventually to an embrace of euthanasia for adults.
Every senator opposing the bill was a Democrat, including our own U.S. senators, Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow. Not too long ago, many elected Democrats were pro-life. Today, the abortion industry has captured the party’s leadership, purging almost everyone who doesn’t agree with abortion up to and even after the moment of birth.
A significant portion of Democratic voters believe late-term abortions should be banned. However, the party’s national leadership goes way beyond 20 weeks; they are committed to seeing no evil about infanticides in abortion facilities.
Infants who survive botched abortions deserve equal treatment, not the death they were originally marked for.
Dennis Hrcka
Owosso
