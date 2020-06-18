Well, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, it’s time to set our people free. I don’t mean by being able to have neighbors over, four or five at a time — and 6 feet from each other.
We understand you and yours are very wealthy and you haven’t been in a store more than twice in a lifetime, but grocery stores are always very crowded. You’re lucky if people are 10 inches from each other.
I know you think most everyone in Michigan just loves you for trying to rule and ruin lives, but I have news for you: All of us hate you. It’s a good thing the people of Michigan can run their own lives.
The people of Michigan also know you spent very little time at your so-called job in Lansing. The people know you spent 90 percent of your time in Detroit partying and laughing about how you have Michigan in your pocket.
Michigan isn’t so dumb as you think we are. Gov. Whitmer wants to become Joe Biden’s vice president. She’s trying to hold Michigan hostage until the election. Well, Biden is more than a little senile. If he even manages to run, he sure as heck won’t become president.
Give it up Whitmer, you’re wasting your time. You will never be vice president of this or any other country.
You’re a loser, big time.
Carol Haller
Owosso
