The Corunna Rotary Club spearheaded the removal of the Christmas lights Jan. 2 at Corunna’s historical village, and wishes to thank all involved.
Corunna Rotary again partnered with Corunna Public Schools, which coordinated the effort by enlisting Rotarians, students as well as many businesses and residents with 20 teams working together took lights down in a half hour — good job all.
Civic participation is a wonderful sight.
Henry Phillips
Corunna Rotary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.