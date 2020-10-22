I am writing to support and encourage your vote for Yvette Pickler for Shiawassee County treasurer. With degrees in both accounting and computer science, Pickler’s level of education brings knowledge and experience to the county office.
She has been a member of multiple boards where state mandates, bylaws, audits, budgets and set outcomes are expected and have been well maintained. In addition to her experience with the Shiawassee County Agricultural Society, Pickler has served in leadership roles for the Shiawassee County 4-H program, the Corunna cross country program, as a coach and treasurer for Corunna Odyssey of the Mind, president of the Corunna Athletic Club and treasurer for Corunna In-line Hockey.
Her dedication to transparency and hard work is what makes her a genuine choice of integrity. She will be an asset to Shiawassee County.
In an election year, the best chance at positive change is done by using your voice and voting. In Shiawassee County, we have an opportunity to elect a qualified, honest, experienced individual to fulfill the role of the Shiawassee County treasurer. Don’t leave the county in a pickle … vote Yvette Pickler for Shiawassee County treasurer.
Brooke Wooley
Fairfield Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.