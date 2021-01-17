I applaud you for printing Dick Maurer’s unhinged and factless letter to the editor. The read was entertaining to say the least, but more importantly it was very disturbing.
Your rebuttal was fantastic Mr. Basso, the kind of brevity and wit I would expect from an educated newspaper editor. In my opinion, he wasn’t worth your time, but you printed him anyway. Maurer seems upset — as he should be. He has been lied to and led on by President Donald Trump for five very long years.
President Trump has come up very short in his endeavor to close the southern border of the U.S. As of Dec. 22, 438 miles of wall has been built, which includes 365 miles of replacement wall or secondary fencing. As for Mexico paying for it? They haven’t.
In February 2020 Trump diverted $3.8 billion from the Defense Department’s budget — $1.5 billion of that was taken directly from our servicemen and servicewomen in the National Guard. If you haven’t seen this beautiful wall of his, I welcome you to look online for videos of it falling over and people easily climbing over it.
President Trump most certainly did not drain the swamp, he just filled it with his own creatures, the very best creatures. Creatures like Betsy DeVos, a billionaire and lover of charter schools, whom he installed as Secretary of Education. Conscious Michiganders know DeVos and her motives all too well.
He filled his swamp with lackeys, sycophants, white supremacists, and unqualified family members. Most of these people came and went, mostly went actually. As of Jan. 14, President Trump’s swamp has a 92 percent turnover rate: only the best creatures.
Of all the promises President Trump made, he promised to “lock her up,” a reference to his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. To date Clinton remains free. In fact she got revenge in a lovely sort of peaceful, powerful and, most assuredly, the most American way when she cast her Electoral College vote for the state of New York in the name of President-elect Joe Biden.
Mr. Maurer, I’m happy you got to go to Washington, D.C., to protest and assert your First Amendment right. Unfortunately you were lied to and led on again, because millions of Americans saw what happened that day and the antifa boogeyman had nothing to do with the mayhem that happened at the Capitol.
David Simpson
Owosso
