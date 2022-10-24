I am deeply concerned about the deceitful rhetoric around Proposal 3 which has been showcased in recent letters. I’m not trying to say these letter-writers are trying to mislead, but I believe they themselves have been misled by propaganda. I am a fourth-year medical student. I do not claim to be an expert on these topics, but I do believe I have a better understanding of medical issues than the average community member.
First, I’d like to address some of the most concerning untruths I’ve read about the proposal:
n “This proposal will change the age of consent for treatments/procedures, allowing minors to obtain abortions without parental consent.” As age of consent is not mentioned, this proposal does not change the parental consent laws. Those would have to be changed either by being challenged in the courts, or changed by lawmakers.
n “Minors will be able to receive gender-affirming surgery.” This proposal mentions sterilization, which is not at all the same as gender-affirming surgery. Also, you’d have a very difficult time finding a surgeon who would perform those procedures on a minor, even if they had parental consent.
n “Anyone would be able to perform abortions.” A former letter-writer pulled out the phrase “any health care professional” and claimed this meant anyone could perform abortions, but that’s not what the proposal states. The proposal states that any health care professional cannot be charged for performing abortions. Who can perform what procedures is determined by medical licensing boards and individual medical institutions/practices.
A previous letter also challenged the exception after viability for the sake of the mental health of the mother. As a student going into psychiatry, I found these statements particularly harmful and further stigmatizing of mental health issues. I challenge anyone who questions whether mental health should be considered to read about peripartum psychiatric complications and spend time treating pregnant patients in an inpatient psychiatric hospital.
Beyond these individual claims, I’m most concerned about the way people are being misled into voting. Do not allow someone to tell you something is “too confusing” as many signs around town claim. You are capable of reading the proposal and understanding it for yourself. If you are unsure of something, ask a physician what a term means or ask a lawyer how it could be interpreted.
Don’t allow propaganda to make you think you cannot understand the proposal for yourself.
