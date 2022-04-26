On April 19, I read a letter to the editor in which the writer started off, admirably, by questioning the morality of the death penalty. Since I agree with this stance, I read on. But the writer then moved on illogically and irrationally into a diatribe against the Catholic Church.
Not wishing to engage in a war of words with the aforementioned writer, I will simply point out that no organization on earth opposes the death penalty more vehemently than the Catholic Church. Its members are morally obliged to oppose the death penalty, may not promote or support executions and may not in good conscience endorse laws that allow capital punishment.
Moreover, the Church is dedicated to the sanctity and dignity of all human life from conception to natural death. Since this writer has previously defended abortion rights, one can only conclude that they do not share this viewpoint, but rather feel entitled to decide who will live and who will die. Thank God that we have the Church to provide clear, moral teaching on the subject.
Russell M. Beaudoin
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.