Based on the fireworks being lit off in the previous days, I doubt many people in Owosso are aware of our fireworks ordinance. I have found it and would like to make everyone aware of it:
Sec. 19-127 — Consumer fireworks
(a) No person shall ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks except after 11:00 a.m. on the following days:
(1) Dec. 31 until 1:00 a.m. Jan. 1.
(2) The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m.
(3) June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.
(4) July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.
(5) The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.
(b) For purposes of this section, “consumer fireworks” has the same meaning as that term is defined in section 2 of the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act, being MCL 28.452.
(c) A violation of this section is a civil infraction with a fine of one thousand dollars ($1,000) for each violation. Each consumer firework discharged in violation of this section shall constitute a separate offense. Five hundred dollars ($500.00) of each fine collected pursuant to this section shall be remitted to the city public safety department.
I’m sorry for those of you with pets or PTSD suffering from what I’m considering an annoyance. This must be hell for you.
If anyone wants to let Director of Public Safety Kevin Lenkart know how you feel about this and your desire to have the ordinance enforced, here is his office email: kevin.lenkart@ci.owosso.mi.us and phone number: (989) 725-0580.
I wish you all strength through this trying time.
Richard Levitski
Owosso
