Even in these uncertain times, people are still hearing the words “you have cancer” for the first time, including the 61,770 Michiganders who will be diagnosed with cancer this year.
That’s why I recently participated in a virtual meeting with State Rep. Ben Frederick and State Sen. Ken Horn. As a cancer advocate, I wanted our elected officials to know that preventing suffering and death from cancer is still critically important.
Many insurance plans charge significantly more for oral chemotherapy drugs than they do for IV chemotherapy. I asked our lawmakers to require health plans to provide the same level of coverage for oral chemotherapy as IV chemotherapy. By doing so, Michigan lawmakers not only make access to treatment easier for Michiganders with cancer but also help reduce their already heightened risk of exposure to COVID-19.
We let our lawmakers know that volunteers across the state are counting on them to take a stand against cancer by supporting what works to allow for better access to care.
Thank you Rep. Frederick for being a co-sponsor on the legislation.
Jennifer Coston
Merrill
