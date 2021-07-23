In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, both Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy issued statements (from their respective ransacked chambers) blaming former President Donald Trump for inciting the first assault on America’s Capitol since 1814.
Over the past six months Democrats conceded every demand by GOP negotiators for the formation of a non-partisan, 9/11 style commission, which would be solely devoted to finding the causes and crimes of that brutal day.
After Republicans filibustered this essential investigation to death in the Senate, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was left no choice but to create a select committee in order to answer the nation’s questions; and shed the light of truth on another date which will also live in infamy.
Standing before cameras this week, McCarthy attempted to “spin” the entire inquiry as a quest for false guilt, accusing Pelosi of being completely responsible for the success of the invading mob. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Colorado, responded to McCarthy’s demagogic claims, stating that neither he nor his rejected participants were attempting to take seriously that search for facts; and anyone so dismissive of their Constitutional duty was unqualified to become Speaker of the House.
No matter how frantically some Republicans try to bury the events which nearly toppled our democracy, there will be more than sufficient “profiles in courage” in both parties to shout truth to the heavens.
Thomas Smith
Durand
