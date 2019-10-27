“May you live in interesting times” This, supposedly an ancient, ironic Chinese curse, is more English than anything. That does not mean it doesn’t work, in any language.
Anyone living with any awareness through the last three or thirty years would have a wry and lamentable understanding of this folk wisdom. It is as if we have entered a phase of contention as to truth itself, driven by a subjective and undeserved lack of personal humility.
In a fast-changing, near-impossibly complex and riotous fabric of social invention that is society and culture, we move through the natural world like some indifferent worshippers of Godzilla.
Newly radiated by something stealthy, we have flung ourselves against the earth with vengeance and disregard. Listening to no one, we have allowed our poisons and weapons to threaten life itself on our beautiful planet.
At this point, no creed will save us. Among the multitude and din of voices emerges a dirge that brings us to flirt with destruction and death.
Our only hope is what has always ensured our survival, whatever the cost, our ultimate practicality.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
