It’s hard for me to see how anyone could vote for President Donald Trump after watching the debate. It was embarrassing to watch the so-called president of our country interrupt constantly and keep putting forth complete lies during the debate.
The so-called smart business man — really? If anyone bothered to do fact checks on almost anything he has touched it has either been run into the ground or run into bankruptcy. Come on, who can bankrupt a casino? You literally have people coming all day and night handing you money and you still go bankrupt?
What he has done to everything he touches he is currently doing to our country. We are the laughing stock of the world.
As for the pandemic, if he had not lied to us in the beginning, we may have been able to get more of a handle on this and tens of thousands of lives would have been saved. Lies, lies, lies — that’s all that comes out of his mouth. If you do not bow to him, you are his enemy. I do not, and never will, bow to him. I hope people wake up and see through all of his lies and hype.
I, for one, would love to see his tax return. He fears people will see he is just an inept, losing businessman. I would like to see where he is getting all his loans since no lending institution in the United States will loan him money. Who is giving him money and who is he beholden to?
His loyalty is with whoever is giving him money, not with you or I or anyone in this country. I urge everyone to get out and vote, vote, vote. Vote as if you life depended on it, because it just might.
Gerry Hittle
Owosso
