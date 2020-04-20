Within our small community we have many people that make the world a better place. But we are lucky enough also to have 25 women that go above and beyond to make a difference in 97 girls’ lives by being Girl Scout Leaders.
These leaders help our girls to find their place in the world by exploring new things and by building their courage, confidence and character. April 22 is Girl Scout Leader Appreciation Day. Take a moment to thank a Girl Scout Leader, past or present, for the difference they have made in your life or within your community. Also, remember the volunteers that assist us during our meetings and field trips and the numerous other ways they help.
Please take a moment to thank the following Laingsburg leaders for helping our girls become all that they can be: Katie Brewer, Adrienne Mertens, Amanda Conklin, Mikaela Steffens, Linda Wright, Jessica Sebenick, Jamie Boyle, Jamie Nixon, Monica Erickson, Nicole Fickes, Mindy Merrill, Nicole Justice, Ashley Foster, Gretchen Highfield, Amanda Aldrich, Mary Lefevre, Leslie Sandin-Brink, Melissa Austin, Stephanie Sanford, Kristyna Baynes, Krista Story and Bekah Allen.
We would also like to give a shout out to Cory Highfield for his assistance as our area treasurer. We couldn’t do it without him.
With your leadership you make our community better by guiding our girls along the path of making a difference in the world. Thank you all for the great job you do.
Jody Frank
Manager
Laingsburg Girl Scout Service Unit 321
Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan
