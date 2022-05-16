Five years ago — when the gunman who killed 10 people in Buffalo Saturday was 13 years old — the president of the United States said “there are good people on both sides” when referring to Nazi marchers in Virginia.
This is the kind of message being delivered by the extreme right — even from the White House — to young minds who would one day become racist murderers. The party of that president has, after every mass shooting like Buffalo, refused to act on even the most common sense, hugely supported restrictions on assault weapons and high capacity magazines. Just once, I would like to hear a member of the Republican Party, who is uncompromising on his opposition to a woman’s right to control her body, actually voice equal opposition to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, let alone a passionate condemnation of Trumpian racial hatred.
Let’s be clear: When it comes to legislative action to save lives taken by domestic terrorists, there is no equivalence between our two political parties: Democrats are in favor of life-saving measures to make guns more difficult to obtain; Republicans cherish the right to own a gun far more than the right not to be gunned down.
Thomas Smith
Durand
America is flooded with guns, both legal and illegal. More gun control laws will not stop the violence. More gun control laws only impact the law-abiding citizens. If one's intent is criminal behavior, a law doesn't stop them.
