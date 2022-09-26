I want to live in a world that treats this planet like a delicate flower, not a disposable diaper. I want an atmosphere that alleviates anxiety instead of amplifying animosity. I want a nation that behaves more like Christ than hiding behind a veil of Christian nationalism. I want a nation that extends a helping hand, not a clenched fist. I want the two-fingered gesture of peace, not the same two fingers raised separately signaling disdain and debunked conspiracies.
I want finagling financial scofflaws to shoulder their share. I want the afflicted to be able to air their grievances without being dismissed or discounted. I want our elected officials seated by the majority of those that care enough to have their voices heard — not some whack formula tied to a 10-year census or segmenting of Congressional districts that all but ensures victory for the prevailing political party.
I want a country whose politicians don’t cower at the thought of becoming the target of a vain, vindictive pretend president. I want scientists to set guidelines for controlling national health policies, not some snarky senator, repugnant representative or groveling governor.
I want a world that is ‘color-blind,’ but at the same time appreciates God’s palette, with all its different shades. I want a country that spends more on energy than more energy spent on arming the world. I want a country of plowshares, not swords.
I want a country more concerned about helping the homeless and hopeless than posting a profit. I want my billionaires benevolent, not malevolent. I want a country that cares more about what Greta Thunberg has to say than Kim Kardashian. I want people who work tirelessly to make ends meet to be admired more than those that get paid hundreds of millions to play kids’ games.
I want a country whose leader doesn’t feel the need to elbow his way to the center stage or huddle behind closed doors with despots who sanction the murders of their political rivals. I want a country that realizes that in the grand scheme of things, man has inhabited Earth for less than the blink of an eye.
And unless we open our eyes, we’ll be gone just as quickly. Man, I just had the craziest dream.
