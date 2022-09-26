I want to live in a world that treats this planet like a delicate flower, not a disposable diaper. I want an atmosphere that alleviates anxiety instead of amplifying animosity. I want a nation that behaves more like Christ than hiding behind a veil of Christian nationalism. I want a nation that extends a helping hand, not a clenched fist. I want the two-fingered gesture of peace, not the same two fingers raised separately signaling disdain and debunked conspiracies.

I want finagling financial scofflaws to shoulder their share. I want the afflicted to be able to air their grievances without being dismissed or discounted. I want our elected officials seated by the majority of those that care enough to have their voices heard — not some whack formula tied to a 10-year census or segmenting of Congressional districts that all but ensures victory for the prevailing political party.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.