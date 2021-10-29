There is much discussion and confusion concerning political terminology that can be greatly simplified. We hear people labeling each other with such terms as right wing, left-wing, liberal, conservative, progressive, socialist, capitalist, communist, Nazi, fascist, etc.
We get bogged down in defining these terms and arguing which definition is correct and which applies to whom. This confusion can be greatly reduced. It is a matter of which form of government best protects our individual rights.
There are two extremes of government, total government control or no government at all, called anarchy, where chaos reigns. Total government control can include either a right-wing or left-wing dictatorship. They may be labeled with different terminology, but it doesn’t matter what title is given to total government control. What matters is the vast majority of people have no freedom or power and are mere subjects of a relatively small group of authoritarian elites.
When a nation becomes unstable and confusion reigns and people don’t know who to trust to restore security and stability, a small, well-organized and power-hungry group of people jump at the opportunity to take power. A figurehead will be the face of the group and will be able to convince people his group and their ideas will bring order, stability and safety while hiding the fact that it will be at the expense of individual freedoms.
Anarchy always leads to totalitarianism because people value order, stability and security above the hard work of establishing and preserving individual freedoms.
Some believe simple democracy is the answer, but democracy is the tyrannical rule of the 51% majority over the helpless 49% minority. Democracy has no protection for minority rights. The tyranny of the 51% can take your children, your property or your life with a simple vote.
America is a constitutional republic, not a democracy as reciting the Pledge of Allegiance will verify. The U.S. Constitution is intended to be a firewall against totalitarian government. The Constitution is intended to be a limit on federal government, not a limit on the rights of citizens. It is a contract between voters and the people we elect that is not to be breached.
If Congress passes legislation signed by the president, it must not breach the limits put on them by the Constitution. The first 10 amendments to the Constitution are called the Bill of Rights, which are designed to protect the rights of the American citizen against government overreach.
America’s constitutional republic is the best form of government, keeping us from either extreme of total government control or chaos, but it requires a constitutionally literate and involved citizenry to keep it. With every government initiative we should be asking, “Is this enhancing individual freedom or is it advancing government control over our lives?”
Richard Ross
Bennington Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.