I am running for the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education. Recently, The Argus-Press wrote an article about the candidates. I am glad the article ran so Owosso can be more informed on local politics; however, I would like to add information that did not make the final publication.
One of my main reasons for running for school board is to take action against what I have seen firsthand for the past 21/2 years of my attendance as a member of the public at school board meetings. Over this time, I have seen very little discussion between board members at meetings and very little community involvement or communication. I see a lot of rubber-stamping of plans without community input or thoughtful consideration of outcomes for all students and teachers. I am worried the board does not care to take the opinions of the community who elected them into full consideration when making decisions.
An example was seen in last spring when the board approved of the elimination of formal choral education from Owosso Middle School. As an avid supporter of the arts and mother of a music educator, I was saddened by the decision and took to making phone calls to four members of the board. I heard back from two. Following this lack of response, I joined the group of students from Owosso choirs who went to address the board during their next meeting. For nearly an hour, students, parents, community members, and I presented to a board and administration who the next day chose only to release a letter explaining that their “cut” of the program was instead an “enhancement” to a musical theatre program. The community and I disagreed, and only after massive public outcry did the board reconsider their decision.
Do not misinterpret this. I, too, want more varied curricular opportunities at Owosso, but I also want a board that takes all populations and programs affected by their choices into full consideration. I feel I can be the voice of the community, act as an independent member, and not simply follow the status quo. I wish to be accountable to the community that elects me and make decisions that are best for all at Owosso.
Olga Quick
Owosso
