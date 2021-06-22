If the nation needed any further evidence of the Republican Senate minority’s pandering to the “Jan. 6” mob, it is their refusal to embrace uniform, federal standards for access to the ballot — the sole objective of the “For the People” act now before Congress.
While rushing to be seen supporting the symbolic “Juneteenth” holiday proclamation, GOP hypocrisy has once again risen to the unimaginable by rejecting the very heart of what June 19 represents. It would be a Texan who, in 1965, signed the voting rights legislation that finally fulfilled the promise embodied in Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
A century later, President Lyndon Johnson, at long last, federally guaranteed the right to vote to the patient descendants of enslaved African Americans freed by the Civil War. But the racist elements rampant in the 1960s have returned in the form of radical Republican state legislative majorities — all determined to place obstructive restrictions on these same African American voters: reduced voting schedules, reduced dropoff locations, reduced use of mail-in ballots and outrageous oversight powers given to local officials who may now refuse to certify (at will) legitimate, final ballot tabulations.
These GOP measures are chiefly made possible, as in our own state of Michigan, by radically gerrymandered districts which have reversed the ratio of political representation (when total results are tallied) to favor the party not receiving the actual statewide, voting majority. It is the old principle of politicians picking the voters instead of the other way around.
The only way to prevent these abuses at the state level is to pass a federal law which every state must acknowledge; and thereby restore the right of every citizen to cast his or her vote without partisan or racist interference.
Thomas Smith
Durand
