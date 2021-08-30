Our president is taking a world of heat for his bungling of our effort to leave Afghanistan, and well he should. Our intelligence agencies knew how unpopular the Afghan government was and that not many were likely to risk their lives for an useless oligarchy that cared nothing for them.
Say you’re a soldier of the Afghan army, in an area far from the capital of Kabul. And say your government, who you know is thoroughly corrupt, has denied you adequate food, ammunition and even paychecks for months. Your “leaders” in Kabul have left you out on a limb, ill-equipped, dispirited and vulnerable, while Taliban units are roaming around. And, say, a Taliban unit finally shows, armed to the teeth, and offers you a deal: lay down your arms and walk, or be massacred. What are you going to do? Are you going to give your life for a bunch of rich scoundrels who don’t give a damn about you?
From our first deployment there a cadre of Afghan elites used power and privilege to grab all the foreign cash they could, built huge mansions and spent a good bit of their time at resorts in friendlier climes. The American officials who had to watch these bandits called them “VICE” (Vertically Integrated Criminal Enterprise).
Weeks ago the CIA tried to warn the president that the end is near and he met them with naive optimism. They gave fair warning and he fumbled the ball. Ten years ago Sen. Ron Paul made a speech to Congress (it’s on YouTube) where he predicted exactly how all this would end. Don’t watch it; it’s too painful.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said “Today we are in a mood which seems to regard the bringing of democracy as a utopian delusion and intervention … as a fool’s errand.” And so our 20-year fool’s errand ends in bedlam. I wonder if we’ll learn anything from it.
David Glenn
Byron
