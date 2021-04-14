Please, Michigan residents, let’s work together to help lower the infection rate in our state.
As of April 9, we are at a seven-day positive test rate of 16.5 percent, up from 13.4 percent a week ago. (If we all can remember, 3 percent positivity rate was supposed to be the marker to shut things down.)
April 9 showed Michigan to have the third-highest positivity rate in the U.S. There are several states under 3 percent. It can be done.
What are we doing? Come on.
Let’s do this: get vaccinated. Wear masks, wash hands, social distance, and schools — consider a pause for two weeks.
Let’s slow this down. Our hospitals are not going to be able to handle the numbers again.
Rosalee Tithof
Saginaw
