Get rid of Donald Trump, Moscow Mitch Mconnell, John Moolenaar, Jim Civille, Mary Nordbeck, the Chamber of Commerce and their Republican enablers before they kill us all.
Trump already exposed himself again and flaunts coronavirus restrictions and his own guidelines. Our local Republican Party is speaking out of both sides of its mouths and confusing the issue as the Manke Demonstrators prove.
Trump and all Republican supporters, need to go home and quit exposing us all to your malcontent! Quit opposing our governor and her attempts at keeping us safe. If we are all exposed, your attempts to open early will go for naught and will be another nail in our coffins.
A person can go around exposing us to the virus for two weeks without knowing — they put us in jeopardy.
Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said he no longer plans to issue further citations, but will let those already issued play out in court. If Lenkart chooses not to enforce distancing and masking restrictions he needs to resign and the city needs to hire someone who is committed to keeping us safe, someone who will do their job and do whatever it takes to keep us safe.
If Sheriff Brian BeGole and Lenkart can’t do their jobs (and not rubberstamping Trump for which he was elected, primarily to keep us safe, then he needs to resign and find work for which he is more suited
Because of Trump and his enablers, someone you know is going to get sick and/or die this summer. Let that sink in it. It’s clear they haven’t yet.
Get rid of Trump, his commie collaborator Mitch McConnell, his sycophant Moolenaar and their Republican enablers before they kill us all.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
