We are writing in support of our county commissioner, Marlene Webster. We supported her campaign back in 2018 and have not been disappointed. Unlike many politicians, Webster has done what she said she would do.
For a long time, our county government has needed an overhaul. Too many favors for buddies and backroom deals have meant that decisions are not always made in the best interest of the people. Marlene promised to be transparent and honest and that’s what she has done. She has often stood alone, voting against her fellow commissioners when they just go with the flow.
On day one, she voted “no” in a 6-1 vote to elect Jeremy Root as the board chair. In the past year, the whole county has seen what Webster knew from the beginning. She always asks tough questions and isn’t afraid to speak up when something is being done for the benefit of a small group of cronies instead of in the best interest of the taxpayers. It is because of her strong voice that voters learned about the misuse of COVID-19 money to pad the pockets of elected officials.
We have watched her in action throughout our community both inside the commissioners’ chambers and in other work she does in the community. Webster is the real deal. She’s the kind of leader we need in this county and we are proud to support her campaign for re-election.
