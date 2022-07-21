We are writing in support of our county commissioner, Marlene Webster. We supported her campaign back in 2018 and have not been disappointed. Unlike many politicians, Webster has done what she said she would do.

For a long time, our county government has needed an overhaul. Too many favors for buddies and backroom deals have meant that decisions are not always made in the best interest of the people. Marlene promised to be transparent and honest and that’s what she has done. She has often stood alone, voting against her fellow commissioners when they just go with the flow.

