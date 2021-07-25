Age 60, of Morrice, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of life will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Lennon Wesleyan Church, 11280 Lennon Road. The Rev. Dana Beland will officiate.
Deborah was born June 8, 1961, in Lansing, to Robert Dean and Sandra Joan (Farhat) Richards. She grew up in Lansing and graduated from Harry Hill Vocational Center, later pursuing a degree with Ross Medical Center.
Debbie was a woman of many talents which ranged from management at Fifth Third Bank to hospice care and later pursuing clerical work at Landstar Inway Inc. and Pro-Tech Mechanical.
She moved to the Morrice area to raise her family. She loved being surrounded by her children, grandchildren and her faithful companion Joey, her parrot. They were the “apple of her eye.” Debbie was also a faithful member of Lennon Wesleyan Church. Her true passion was caring for others and sharing God’s love, which she did so well.
Deborah is survived by her three wonderful children: Tricia (Mike) Smith, Erin (Bobby) McGhee and Cameron (Corrina) Stocking; grandchildren Isabella Bappert, Nakita McGhee, Caiden McGhee, Alexander McGhee and Laila McGhee; siblings Robert (Marilyn) Matthiesen and Dan Matthiesen; Uncle Lewie (Suzzane) Farhat; best friends Scott Streeter, Lorrie Alexander and Star Campbell; and her parrot,Joey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sandra, and adoptive father, Karl Matthiesen.
Memorials honoring Ms. Stocking are suggested to Lennon Wesleyan Church, 11280 Lennon Road, Lennon, MI 48449 or to the Capital Area United Way, 330 Marshall St., No. 203, Lansing, MI 48912.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
