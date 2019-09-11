In the run-up to the post 9/11 invasion of Iraq, former Vice President Dick Cheney argued that if a single American life was at risk from Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction, the war would be totally justified.
Today, thousands have died, tens of thousands have been wounded — and millions of additional Americans are at risk — all because Republicans have been bribed by the National Rifle Association to refuse to enact legislation that 90 percent of the country favors: universal gun sale background checks.
In a story Sunday, The Argus-Press printed an Associated Press story that clearly identified the problems: There are too many loopholes for unqualified, dangerous people to acquire a gun; and there is no effective sharing of databases between state and federal law enforcement agencies that will stop these murderers from carrying out their lethal plans.
The Republicans, led especially by “Moscow Mitch,” have the blood of their countrymen (including our precious children) on their hands as they continue to prevent bills already passed by the Democrats in the House from even coming up for debate.
We now know that Cheney and President George W. Bush were dead wrong about Iraq’s nuclear weapons. But the frequency of mass gun deaths in America has long since made Cheney’s argument relevant to the monumental suffering of gun terrorism. It’s long past time for Republicans in the U. S. Senate to stop listening to NRA demagogues in $8,000 suits; and pass laws which will save untold thousands from being slaughtered in the future.
Thomas Smith
Durand
